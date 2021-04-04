Christ's resurrection power belongs to Christians, mankind

Religion of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Collins Mawusi, Area Pastor of Pristis Christian Church at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region, has said all Christians have access to the incomparable resurrection power.



He said the resurrected power gives us our rightful authority over the powers of darkness and we need not be afraid of them.



He stressed that “the resurrection is the centre of Christianity. To have a relationship with our Saviour, we must believe in the resurrection power which raised Jesus from the dead.



Reverend Apostle said, the resurrection of Jesus confirms that God accepted Christ's sacrifice for sin on the cross and gave us access to the right relationship with him.



He said Christ rose from the dead because death could no longer hold him, and we no longer have to fear death because Christ has triumphed over it.



He said Jesus died an-accidental death because it was predicted in history and scriptures, not just a simple, major death but a vicarious one.