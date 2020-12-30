Religion of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: GNA

Christ Healing Hand Ministries donates to Cured Lepers, prison inmates

The donation was part of the Church's social responsibility to the disadvantaged in the society

The Christ Healing Hand Ministries has donated assorted items to the Cured Lepers Village and inmates of the Ho Central Prisons in the Volta region.



The items, which included bags of rice, maize, packs of bottled water, packs of biscuits and soft drinks, are aimed to put smiles on the faces of the people during the yuletide.



Bishop Dr Godwin Aaron Mornyo, Founder of the Church, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the donation was part of the Church's social responsibility to the disadvantaged in the society.



He said Christ showed mankind to love and care when he came to the world to redeem it from sin.



He said the Church, as the body of Christ, has the same responsibility to show love and care, especially to the vulnerable in the society.



Bishop Mornyo said the birth of Jesus was significant and must be celebrated with joy and love, urging Christians to demonstrate the deeds of Christ in their undertakings towards mankind.



The Founder said Christ was the source of peace and as the "Prince of peace" he left his peace with mankind therefore all must endeavour to protect the prevailing peace of the country.



Bishop Mornyo said the country's progressive march required an atmosphere of peace for a successful ending and, therefore, an act that threatened the peace of the country should not be encouraged.



He said the Church would extend similar support to some Police stations, orphanages, among others in the region.



Assistant Director of Prison (ADP), Mr Martin Darko, who is the Second In Command (2IC) expressed gratitude to the Church for the support.



Mr Nelson Atito, caretaker of the Cured Lepers Village also thanked the Church for the gesture and appealed to other philanthropists and benevolent organisations to support the village in similar ways.

