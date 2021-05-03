Christ Embassy is being investigated – Police assures public of cracking the whip

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: My News GH

The Ghana Police service says it was not informed by the organizers of the “Pneumatic Night” event held at the Dome at the Trade fair in Accra.



Several persons on social media on Sunday morning could not hold themselves together when photos of the event flooded social media of the event which is said to have taken place on Friday.



According to information available, the dome housed almost 30,000 youth of the Christ Embassy Church as they enjoyed music and soaked in the word of God.



But the Ghana Police Service said the Church advertised the event like a normal church service so they were not informed either did they provide security at the event venue.



The Police has assured the general public that it will crack the whip on persons who go contrary to the restrictions put in place by the President of the country.



