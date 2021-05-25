Christ Embassy: Four standing trial for pneumatica night church service

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: GNA

Police say more persons would be arraigned for their involvement in the breach of COVID-19 protocols during the “Pneumatica Night” church service held by Christ Embassy Church on May 2, this year.



The police are, therefore, praying an Accra Circuit Court to grant them some days so they could amend the charges and put the people before the court.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the Court on Monday.



Meanwhile, four persons have been arraigned for holding the all-night service by the Church at Fantasy Dome at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.



They are Alex Asomani, Wilson Delali Agyemang, Kumi Nutifafa.



The three have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime namely: failing to comply with restrictions imposed and failing to comply with restrictions imposed.



Also in the dock was Edmond Dapaah, the facility Manager of the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair Centre.



He is being held on the charge of abetment of crime.



All the accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges.



They have been granted GHC80,000 bail each with two sureties each.



The matter has been adjourned to June 23.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the court that, the Police gathered intelligence that the youth wing of Christ Embassy Church, Ghana, had organised an all-night service dubbed, “Pneumatic Night” at the Fantasy Dome within the Trade Fair Center, without obeying the COVID-19 safety protocols.



He said video footage of the said church service was also cited on various social media platforms and in the video, it was observed that, the congregants were not wearing face or nose masks.



Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said upon the intelligence gathered, the Police proceeded to the Trade Fair Center where they met the head of security of the center, Justice Tuuru Konlan.



The prosecution said the security confirmed to Police that the Christ Embassy Church organised the said programme on the 30th of April, this year, from about 2000 hours at the Fantasy Dome within the Trade Fair Center and closed in the morning of May 1.



The Management of the Fantasy Dome did not officially inform the Management of Trade Fair Center about the said programme, he said.



The prosecution said the Police conducted an inspection within the Fantasy Dome, as well as the Round Pavilion.



“Upon the measurement of the intervals between the arranged chairs, it was observed that the one-metre rule of social distancing between congregants was not observed,” he said.



“Also, there was no fresh air ventilation and that the church relied on air conditioners.”



According to the Prosecution, further enquiries revealed that the programme exceeded the maximum two-hour duration.



Consequently, Asomani, Agyeman, Nutifafa, organizers of the all-night church service were arrested by the Police.



The Prosecution said Dapaah, the Facility Manager of the Fantasy Dome was also arrested by the police for questioning.



He said in their investigative and cautioned statements these suspects could not give any “tangible” reasons for flouting the COVID-19 protocols.



