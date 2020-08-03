Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Choose leaders who will meet your developmental needs - Chief of Staff

Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff, Ghana

The Chief of Staff of Ghana, Akosua Frema Osei Opare has urged Ghanaians to choose leaders who will meet your developmental needs.



The Chief of Staff on Sunday, August 2, 2020, joined qualified Ghanaians at the Abotseman Presby JHS polling station, East Legon in the Greater Accra Region, to register and obtain a new voter card.



She was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ayawaso West, Madam Sandra Owusu Ahenkora and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Chief of Staff interacted with the registration officials at the centre, and inspected the process, including the enforcement of safety and social distancing protocols.



Hon Frema Opare urged the registration officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols outlined to ensure the safety of all persons who visit the registration centre.



In brief interview with Angel News Kwadwo Baffour after registering, Hon Frema Opare called on all qualified Ghanaians to avail themselves of the opportunity to register.



She stressed that , "Ghanaians should vote to choose leaders who would meet their development needs like President Akufo Addo for providing 50% electricity bill relief and free domestic water , insuring health workers,NABCO and free SHS."

