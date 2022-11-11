Choose a winning team for 2024 - Ade Coker woos delegates ahead of re-election bid

Politics of Friday, 11 November 2022

The incumbent Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, has appealed to delegates of his party to work at electing a team that can deliver the needed victory in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in a press briefing ahead of his re-election bid, the NDC stalwart assured delegates that he would work even harder to reclaim the constituencies in the region that were lost in the last general elections in 2020.



“We hope that on Sunday, when the elections take place, they will see us worthy to be elected… we will endeavor to put things right so that together, we can work together to put things right and bring the party to power.



“We call on them to make choices that will enable the party to be positioned to come to power. Any wrong choice that they make will put the party’s fortunes in jeopardy.



“So, I believe that they have heard our message and I pray that the good Lord will descend on them so that on Sunday, they will vote for Chairman Ade Coker and his team, who the Lord is well pleased in,” he said.



Joseph Ade Coker also stated that while he is confident of winning the election, he welcomes all who wish to join his team to come on board.



“Everybody is welcome on board, and I am positive that my team will be elected,” he added.



The candidate also stressed that he is the best candidate for the position, adding that all the evidence of his previous successes is there for all to see.



He also promised to build strong relationships among party members so that they could help bring the party’s hopes of winning the 2024 elections to pass.



The Greater Accra NDC regional delegates election, which will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Tema Sports Complex.



