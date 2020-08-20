General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

#ChoboMahama trends as corruption allegations come back to haunt Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is paying for the ‘sins’ of his government as allegations of corruption that rocked his administration have resurfaced with barely four months to elections.



Mahama left the corridors of power three years ago after losing massively to Akufo-Addo.



His administration witnessed a plethora of corruption scandals, ranging from the SADA to the Ford Expedition saga.



With Mahama seeking a comeback, some Ghanaians on social media have dug up some of the scandals that happened in his government.



The tweeps are reminding Ghanaians of what they believe to be a difficult four years in Ghana history.



They are accusing Mahama of overseeing the most corrupt administration since independent.



Aside from the corruption calls, the overall performance of Mahama’s administration has been brought to question.



Comparisons are being drawn between his government and the Akufo-Addo led administration.



Below are some tweets





He constructed 1 interchange for the price of 4 interchanges. What happened to the rest of the money? #ChoboMahama#NPPInfrastructureRecord pic.twitter.com/cfZocSaVqM — Wofa Kay????????????????? (@BarristerKay2) August 20, 2020

He claimed he had invested in guinea fowls only for us to find out that the fowls were in Burkina Faso. #ChoboMahama#NPPInfrastructureRecord pic.twitter.com/iyLnRKOys5 — Wofa Kay????????????????? (@BarristerKay2) August 20, 2020

Kanazoe road deteriorates badly four [4] years after the Mahama Ford Expedition bribery Scandal. #ChoboMahama pic.twitter.com/Mx87rUmfBh — Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) August 20, 2020

-The @JDMahama led-NDC admin received high negative ratings for the management of the economy going into the 2016 general elections. 7 out of 10 Ghanaians (70% for the July survey & 68% for the October survey) rated the country as heading in the wrong direction- #ChoboMahama pic.twitter.com/sGCypnGX1A — Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) August 20, 2020

#ChoboMahama

Airbus global scandal is hanging on his neck. pic.twitter.com/qDoMymAXJQ — Anane Kyere Samuel (@anane_kyere) August 20, 2020

He is promising another $10bn project after he deceived Ghanaians with his $10bn Hope city project#ChoboMahama — Nii Tetteh (@iamniitetteh) August 20, 2020

This is the current state of the €25.9 million Dodo Pepesu-Nkwanta road, which was constructed by John Mahama’s friend Djibril Kanazoe. The road was highly praised by John Mahama as, one of the best quality roads in Ghana. #ChoboMahama pic.twitter.com/FhMqdjrlyA — Gê???ê Jæç? ???????? (@KOFIKYINI_) August 20, 2020

He commissioned a sugar factory that cannot produce sugar #ChoboMahama — aye (@Akosua_Mo) August 20, 2020

He Claimed he planted trees but when asked where the trees were, he said they died because he planted it in the dry season.#ChoboMahama pic.twitter.com/f0Jkw3pLnr — Wofa Kay????????????????? (@BarristerKay2) August 20, 2020

“b/n 2009 & 2015, an Airbus defence company engaged Intermediary 5, a close relative of a high ranking elected Ghanaian Government official (GO1) as its BP in respect of the proposed sale of three military transport aircraft to the Government of Ghana.”-UK Court #ChoboMahama — Nene Sasraku ll (@NeNeSas) August 20, 2020

He doesn’t apply due diligence in signing contracts. His selfish interest supersedes that of the nation; through his corrupt practices for kickbacks, Ghana ‘throws away’ $1Billion annually because of his ‘take or pay’ power purchasing agreements. #ChoboMahama pic.twitter.com/iLxuSSEP9q — #NppInfrastructureRecord (@Khadee96026289) August 20, 2020

