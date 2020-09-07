Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: GNA

Chirano residents applaud Zipline for promoting efficient healthcare

Zipline drone

The chiefs and people of Chirano in the Western North Region have commended Zipline for its remarkable efforts in improving healthcare delivery in the area.



Zipline is an American medical product delivery company headquartered in South San Francisco, California, that designs, builds and operates drone aircrafts. The company operates distribution centres in Rwanda and Ghana.



Madam Agnes Attah Amofa, the Physician Assistant at the only health centre that serves Chirano and its neighbouring communities, said the services of Zipline had drastically improved the healthcare delivery at the facility.



“We have had several challenges at our facility, especially in the area of unavailability of certain medicines to treat patients. Our roads are not too good and this causes a lot of challenge.



"With the support of Zipline, however, we have seen a significant improvement. They supply a number of emergency medications, including anti-snake venom, adrenaline injection and different types of infusions. With this support, we hardly refer patients to other health facilities simply on the ground of non-availability of medical products.



"I must say that the staff at the health centre are also now happy because we are able to depend on the prompt response of Zipline to put similes on the faces of our clients," Madam Attah Amofa stated.



Nana Yaw Acheampong III, the Abakomahene of Chirano Traditional Council, on his part, said the community had seen improvement in response to patient needs since he was informed about the services of Zipline.



“I remember times past when the health facility had to continuously refer patients to far away Bibiani Hospital because we were told medicines were not available here at Chirano.



"But we now hardly hear these referrals these days. Zipline has been of great help to the health centre and the community as a whole”.



Zipline supplies medical products from the Sefwi Wiawso distribution centre to Chirano Health centre within 20 minutes; a journey that could take more than one hour and 30 minutes by road.



"This prompt response rate has made Zipline the best choice in getting emergency medical commodities.



Naa Adorkor Yawson, Zipline’s Systems Integration Lead, gave the assurance that Zipline would continue to support health facilities within their operational areas to give off the best to their clients.



“It is our mandate to ensure prompt and seamless medical supply to facilities we serve.



"So far, it has been very impressive; many lives have been saved, health practitioners have had their morale boosted knowing that even in times of emergency, we are available to deliver to their doorstep," she added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.