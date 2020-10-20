Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Chinese national shot and robbed in broad daylight

The robbers left the scene on a motorbike

A Chinese national has been robbed and shot by two suspected armed robbers in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.



The incident happened Tuesday morning at Sir Mass, close to the Atinga Junction.



According to an eyewitness who spoke to Kumasi-based Abusua FM "the robbers after shooting the Chinese woman jumped onto a motorbike and sped off. The victim was later put into a vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital”.



The suspects took away the victim’s bag after shooting her.



A police team from the regional command have been dispatched to the crime scene.



Meanwhile, suspected armed robbers have invaded the home of gospel musician Celestine Donkor.



Sharing the harrowing experience on Facebook, the musician said the robbers locked her family up in a room in the House and took away their phones and money Tuesday dawn.



“Robbers attacked my home between 12 and 2am today. They locked me and my husband in our bedroom and went to the kids room, One of my daughters tried to shout, she said she saw a man dressed in all black with flashlight in his mouth, the next thing she suddenly felt drowsy and knocked off. We had to break our door to come out. Thank God the kids are all ok and no one was hurt. They took all our phones (3 phones: My Samsung s9+, my machine is gone, iPhones, 2 laptops, a tablet and made away with all cash we got at home, we found the bags and stuff they searched outside,” he wrote.



It concluded: “It looks like they entered through the balcony, which is very unbelievable, how they managed to enter our bedroom, picked our phones and locked us inside beats my mind. WE ARE HOME PHONELESS AND CASHLESS AT THE MOMENT…. Please if you come across any of such devices with my pictures, kindly report. All our Wallpapers are pictures of my self and hubby…. Can anyone advice on how to track the devices?”.



The development comes in the wake rising cases of robberies in the country.



On Monday, a 36-year-old man was shot and killed in a daylight robbery in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

