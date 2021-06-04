Chinese may rule over Ghana one day - Retired military officer warns

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

A retired army officer, Hajia Aisha Alhassan has sent out a word of caution to Ghanaians and leaders to be wary of the actions of the Chinese.



According to her, most of the Chinese have been given the leeway to do what they want without persecution.



She said this on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami.



"The Chinese have taken over everything. Now they make beads and theirs are cheaper than what we make so people prefer theirs instead. They are also taking our gold, refine it and bring it to us to buy.



We are losing a lot of revenue, respect as a country with resources. The prestige and respect Kwame Nkrumah fought for us. It may come to a time where the Chinese will rule us. They will even sell water to us,” she said.



Miss Alhassan added that Ghana's problems are a result of democracy. She suggested that if we practise an authoritative system of governance, things will drastically different.



