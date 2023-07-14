Chinese ‘galamseyer’ attempts suicide in prison

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

A female Chinese national who was arrested along with a Chinese male and a Ghanaian for illegal mining in 2022 has attempted suicide in prison because of her deteriorating health.



According to a Daily Guide Newspaper Report dated July 14, 2023, she is currently under close monitoring.



The three who were arrested in 2022 appeared before the High Court (Criminal Division) in 2022.



The two Chinese nationals have been detained since their arrest and subsequent arraignment, while the Ghanaian has been granted bail.



The trial gained significant attention from the public because of their alleged involvement in a complex criminal operation in the mining sector.



However, the focus shifted to the female Chinese suspect's well-being following a recent medical report indicating a significant deterioration in her health.



According to the report, she has been experiencing rapid heartbeats and nearly collapsed while in the Nsawam Female Prison.



Shortly after the incident, she attempted suicide using a cloth, leading the prison authorities to place her under constant suicide watch.



The defense legal team representing the Chinese nationals have repeatedly applied to the court for bail, citing the deterioration of her health conditions and potential human rights violations resulting from prolonged detention.



However, the prosecution, on the other hand, argued against granting bail, highlighting the severity of the charges and the risk of flight to justify their continued detention.



As the case progresses, all attention turns to the High Courts (Criminal Division) to address these concerns and take the necessary actions to safeguard the rights and well-being of these foreign nationals.



