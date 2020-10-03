General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

Chinese found dead at casino in Osu

The Chinese man committed suicide after being unable to pay back the loan he took from the casino

A Chinese has allegedly committed suicide on Friday dawn at the Casino Galaxy, located behind the Shell Filling station at the Osu Oxford Street in Accra.



According to sources, the Chinese spent all his money on a game at the casino without winning.



The deceased was said to have allegedly borrowed money from management of the casino to play again in an attempt to redeem the lost money but lost again.



Narrating the incident, an eyewitness said the management of the Casino, however, locked him up in a room due to his inability to pay the money, a situation which trigered the suicide.



Police in Osu confirmed the incident but refused to give details, saying, investigations were ongoing.



A staff at the Casino Galaxy in an interview with the GNA also confirmed the case but failed to give details.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.