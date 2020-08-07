Health News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Chinese Embassy hands over PPE to Greater Accra Region

PPEs donation support

The Chinese Embassy to Ghana has handed over medical supplies to the Greater Accra Region to help curb the spread of COVID-19.



The items were provided by the Fujian Provincial People’s Association for Friendship, a sister province to the Greater Accra Region.



A statement from the Embassy copied to the Ghana News Agency said the items were 16,000 face masks and 100 infrared thermometers.



Mr Zhu Jing, the Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Ghana in the statement, said China was ready to work closely with Ghana to implement measures laid out by President Xi Jinping at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19.



The statement said that would help Africa win the battle against the pandemic, stressing that China and Ghana were bound to defeat the pandemic and embrace a more promising world.



Mr Zhu noted that the Greater Accra Region donated masks to Wuhan when the Chinese people were at the height of the battle against the COVID-19 and explained the gesture as the expression of “profound feeling and an unforgettable scene” in the history of China-Ghana friendship.



He said China was the first country to send medical supplies by chartered flight to Ghana, adding that Chinese doctors shared experience in disease prevention and control by video conferences with their Ghanaian counterpart for five times.



Mr Zhu said China’s local authorities and companies were also providing assistance to Ghana in various ways.



“Ghana and China since the establishment of sister provinces in September 2015, have maintained close exchange and cooperation, especially in trade and investment. We will deepen and broaden economic and trade cooperation with the Greater Accra Region in the coming years”, he said.



Fujian enterprises are said to have invested in steels, ceramics, fishery, yam processing, industrial park and others, creating hundreds of jobs for Ghanaians and promoting industrialization in the country.



Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Minister of the Greater Accra Region who received the donation on behalf of the government thanked the Embassy for the items.





