Chinery-Hesse reappointed as chancellor of the University of Ghana

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse has been reappointed chancellor of the University of Ghana – Legon.



This follows the University Council’s approval of her for a second term in office, which will run from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028.



Mrs. Chinery-Hesse is the first female chancellor of the university and she is noted for rekindling a relationship between the University of Ghana and its former degree awarding institution, the University of London.



