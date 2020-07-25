General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

China donates medical supplies to the First Lady of Ghana

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo receiving the items

Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Ghana, Mr. Zhu Jing has presented boxes of medical supplies to H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana on behalf of the Chinese Government.



The donation was made at the request of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in a letter addressed to Professor Peng Liyuan, First Lady of the People’s Republic of China.



The Chinese government has donated medical supplies, through OAFLAD, to 53 African countries to help mothers, children and young people there to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and on July 22, Ghana received her share of over 66,000 nose masks and 240 infrared thermometers.



“At the height of China’s battle against the virus early this year, the First Lady, on behalf of the Ghanaian government, gave invaluable support to the Chinese people by donating masks to Wuhan, the hardest hit city. This expression of profound feeling is an indelible deed in the history of China-Ghana friendship and shall always be remembered".



"As the Ghanaian people are suffering this trying time, the Chinese government is returning its kindness and takes the lead in providing assistance”, said, Mr. Zhu Jing.



Information known to Happy98.9FM is that the second batch of anti-epidemic materials donated by the Chinese Government has arrived in Ghana and will be handed over to the Ghanaian government soon.



Furthering, Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, expressed her profound appreciation to Prof. Liyuan for the support.



She went on to advise that Ghanaians continue to observe safety protocols as they go about their lives in the bid to help prevent the spread of the virus.

