General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: GNA

China did not conceal coronavirus epidemic from onset - Embassy

File photo: The Chinese National flag

China did not conceal the COVID-19 epidemic but reported it at the earliest time possible to the World Health Organization, an official statement from the Chinese Embassy in Accra, has stated.





It also identified the pathogen and shared its genome sequence with the world, the statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said on Wednesday.



It, therefore, described the accusations of the country covering up the epidemic as ‘simply groundless’.



The statement is in reaction to reports published by some international media on the reportage by a citizen journalist on Wuhan’s COVID-19 happenings that allegedly led to his sentencing to a four-year-term imprisonment.



The statement emphasised that China, after making facts on the virus known to the world, shared its information and containment experience that could stand the test of time, with other countries and regions in a timely manner.



"China is a country ruled by law and its judicial organs handle cases in accordance with the law and the Chinese government protects the freedom of speech in accordance with the law," the statement said.



However, while exercising citizen’s rights to freedom of speech in accordance with the law, the statement said, "citizens should not harm the interests of the state, society or the collective or the legitimate rights and interests of other citizens, nor should they fabricate or disseminate false information to disrupt public order.



“It needs to be stressed that China was among the first to have put the virus under control, to have resumed work and production, and to have realised economic stability and recovery.



“China enjoys stable and orderly socio-economic development and our people enjoy safety, health and freedom. China's achievements in fighting the pandemic are the best response to the fallacy of China concealing the virus,” the statement noted.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.