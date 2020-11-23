Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

China NPP branch donates various items to Hohoe constituency

John Peter Amewu received the items

The China branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by the campaign committee chairman, Dr. Koranteng Collins Osei, and other noble executives including the hardworking branch chairman; Hon Ben Owusu-Achiaw, on Sunday 22 November 2020, made donations of items worthy $10,000 to one of their adopted constituencies - the Hohoe constituency in the Volta region.



Other donation items include motorbikes, pieces branded NPP branded T-shirts, branded footballs, one carton of cutlasses and wellington boots, branded wrist bands and beads, pieces branded NPP scarfs, branded buckets, and basins, branded NPP note pads and pens, mathematical sets, megaphones among others.



The items, according to the campaign committee chairman for the NPP China branch, Dr. Koranteng Collins Osei, is a display of their loyalty and unreserved commitment to the New Patriotic Party and their personal contribution towards the 4More4Nana agenda aimed at retaining President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the party’s parliamentary candidates in the region.



Dr. Koranteng again reiterated that the donation aims at resourcing the party at the grassroots to ensure that the agenda of winning 9 out of 12 seats in the Volta region becomes a reality and not a mirage.



'We are equally doing this to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained to continue to develop Ghana the more”, he stated.



The chairman for the NPP China branch, Mr. Ben Owusu Achiaw pleaded with the party faithful to bury their differences and work together as a team to secure a gargantuan victory come December 7, 2020.



Receiving the items on behalf of Hohoe constituency, Hon. John Peter Amewu, who is the minister for Energy and double as the aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Hohoe constituency on the ticket of NPP, acknowledged the efforts of the China NPP branch to the development of the party in the area by resourcing the Hohoe constituency.



Hon. Amewu was dumped-founded as he could not find words to express his appreciation to Mr. Ben Owusu Achiaw. He indicated that the China chairman in recent times had donated $ 200,000 and other items in support of the campaign.



Hon. John Peter Amewu, on behalf of the constituency executives, appreciated the efforts of the China NPP branch who has made the Hohoe constituency one of their top-most priorities. This will always keep the good relationship between the Hohoe constituency and the NPP China branch tight and strong.



In a related development, the China branch presented a citation in honour of Hon John Peter Amewu for his hard work. The citation was done by Dr. Koranteng Collins Osei, the campaign committee chairman, NPP China.



The program was also graced by Mr. Gyan Tawiah, China branch first Vice-chairman; Mr. Kofi Boateng, Volta Region NPP secretary; Mr. Anothy Kondobrey, Hohoe constituency chairman; Ms. Hilda Ama Asomani, China NPP deputy women’s organizer; Mr. Ernest Abekah Ansah, Hangzhon chapter communication director, and a host of other dignitaries.

