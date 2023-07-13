Chill on your hate guys - Sam George replies Amnesty Kenya over LGBTQ+ swipe

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliment for Ningo Prampram has responded to a critical statement issued against him by Amnesty International's Kenya office.



Amnesty issued a statement dissociating itself from Sam George's participation in the Digital Trade Summit that took place this week in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.



Their statement said as sponsors of the summit, they “strongly dis-associates itself from his views on sexual minorities and opposes the hate bill he has sponsored. We affirm our solid commitment to building a continent free of discrimination, hatred and violence for all.



The statement was signed by Irungu Houghton, the Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya.



Sam George quoted their statement and replied thus: “Heyy @AmnestyKenya, you had a pretty nice stand at the Digital Trade Summit at which I gladly spoke. I had a great time on the panel & look forward to next year's summit as we discuss the convergence of tech & law. Chill on your hate guys. I respect your view but disagree."



Sam George was a major proponent of the eight-member group that launched an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill which is before parliament.



The Bill which has the support of all 275 MPs is set to be passed soon to allow for onward transmission to the president for assent.



Amnesty International Ghana has been one of the most critical groups against the legislation calling on parliament to throw the document out because it will infringe on rights of sexual minorities.





Heyy @AmnestyKenya, you had a pretty nice stand at the Digital Trade Summit at which I gladly spoke. I had a great time on the panel & look forward to next year's summit as we discuss the convergence of tech & law. Chill on your hate guys. I respect your view but disagree.???? https://t.co/4UpTLUbbgb pic.twitter.com/Z9lcfOc32a — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) July 12, 2023

SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb