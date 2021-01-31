Health News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Children with underlying conditions likely to be infected with coronavirus – Prof Antwi

KATH has recorded nine positive cases of coronavirus

Children with underlying health conditions are prone to suffer covid-19 and suffer critical cases including death, based on antecedent events around the world Professor Sampson Antwi has said.



According to Professor Sampson Antwi, the Head of Child Health Directorate at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), children are now contracting the Covid-19 and succumning to it due to some underlying conditions.



A common disease among children which is more likely to weaken their system and intensify their condition, despite facts that children generally hardly suffer such severe cases, is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).



Professor Antwi, speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo? show, noted that children who have had the MIS-C have succumed to the virus though not all. According to him, a boy diagnosed of same MIS-C condition contracted the virus but survived at their health facility.



“When children have underlying conditions they are at risk of suffering covid-19 just as the adults do. Last year, two children died out of the number of cases recorded. One had such underlying health condition—chronic chest condition—which led to his death. Among the recent ones recorded, a child with hole in heart suffered same.” He said.



“So in general, children’s covid-19 conditions are not as dangerous as the adults’ but last year the world observed that some of the children contract perculiar disease called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) which is malignant. So even though generally children’s covid-19 conditions are not so dangerous, yet some suffer critical cases to the point of death under such conditions.” He added.



Professor Antwi urges the general public to adhere strictly to the safety protocols to save lives.



Within the last 11 days, KATH has recorded nine positive cases creating a challenge at the ward allocated for children with highly infectious disease.



Currently, the hospital has no space to admit new patients. They are working with the Regional Health Directorate to find solution to the challenge.



