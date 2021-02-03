Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Children urged to cultivate habit of reading

Mr Amarteifio said his outfit was taking the necessary steps to acquire more books for kids

Guy Amarteifio, Volta and Oti Regional Director of Ghana Library Authority (GLA), has called on children to cultivate a habit of reading to help them acquire the requisite knowledge that would help them excel.



He said reading was essential in broadening one's scope of knowledge and building the needed capacity to achieve greater heights.



Mr Amarteifio who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to commemorate this year's "World Read Aloud Day" said there was joy in reading.



He underscored the importance of the Day as it helps inspire and motivate people to read, build their confidence to speak fluently in public and help them navigate life with ease.



The Director disclosed that though children were yearning to read, inadequate reading materials militate against their desire.



Mr Amarteifio said his outfit was taking the necessary steps to acquire more books, disclosing that Ghana Publishers Association, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other relevant institutions had already been contacted.



He appealed to the government to increase the stock in libraries to meet the demand of people yearning to read.



As part of activities marking the Day, the Authority took some selected students to some Radio stations within the Ho Municipality to demonstrate their skills of reading to the public.



Ms Juliet Addo, a student of Ho Bankoe Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School told GNA the importance of the Day cannot be overemphasised as it had enlightened them on the need to read the more.



She commended the GLA for the opportunity, urging her colleagues to shore up their interests in reading.



Master Samuel Sikatse, another student from the same School said it was easier for one to make meaningful progress in life if he or she could read, calling for more reading materials to be made available to them.



Mr Roland Mensah, a teacher, Bankoe E.P Basic School said the Day provided them with an opportunity to evaluate the reading skills and abilities of their students.