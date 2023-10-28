Children's education must be very paramount in Ghana - Jomoro MP

Regional News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has called on parents in Ghana to invest in their children's education more than anything.



According to her, education is critical in human lives hence the need for Ghanaian parents to invest in their children's education.



She said any parent that refuses to educate his or her child or children surfers in future.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey made the call at Beyin Roman Catholic Basic School on Thursday, October 26, 2023, where she distributed forty-eight (48) dual desks to the school.



She also took the opportunity to distribute 40 dual desks to Ekebaku Primary School and 20 dual desks and 100 bags of cement to the Samenye government school in the constituency.



The MP's vision is to address the furniture deficit confronting the Ghana Education Service in the area.



She pledged her total commitment to investing in the education development of her constituency to empower children to become responsible citizens in the country.



"Education is very important, it must be very paramount in Ghana. So I will urge our parents to take care of their wards to attend school so that in future these children will become responsible citizens in the country", she urged.



"I will appeal to parents to invest more in their children's education than anything most especially girl child education, since I'm a female MP I will take this opportunity to promise that any female pupil in these schools who will perform well in the 2024 BECE, I will give scholarship package to them", she added.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey advised the pupils to respect their teachers and take their studies seriously.



"I will call on you the pupils here to respect their parents and teachers and take your education so seriously. Don't engage yourself in any immoral act that will end your education", she advised.



She disclosed that she has started constructing so much educational infrastructure in her constituency and would soon commission them for use.



She called on the parents and teachers to rally behind her in prayers to develop the constituency.



Moreover, the headmasters of the beneficiary schools commended the Jomoro MP for the kind gesture and pledged to take proper care of the furniture to last longer.



Nana Tanoe Blay III, the chief of the Ekebaku community expressed his profound appreciation and prayed to God to bless Dorcas Afo-Toffey abundantly.



"In fact, today I'm very very excited because we wrote letters to the Municipal Assembly to beg for furniture for our children but they did not mind us. However, when we called on Dorcas Afo-Toffey she promised to support us so if today she has brought the furniture then we have to be happy and thank her. God bless you, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, we will rally behind you to succeed", Nana Tanoe Blay III stated.



Benjamin Blay, the headmaster of Ekebaku primary school appealed to the MP to support them to re-roof their school building.



He assured the MP that the dual desks would be used well.



