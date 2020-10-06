Diasporian News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah

Children’s book bank in Toronto donates to GCAO homework club

Some students of the GCAO Homework Club in Toronto

The Toronto Children’s Book Bank, a nonprofit organization based in Toronto-Canada on September 16, 2020, donated about one hundred and fifty assorted books (mostly new) to the Homework Club organized by the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) in Toronto.



Presenting the books, Dave who is with the only book bank in Toronto pointed out that that was the first time the book bank was partnering with the Ghanaian Association to assist children in the Toronto Ghanaian community to improve upon their reading habits by making books available to them.



Dave said, “this is not going to the last time with the Ghanaian community. More importantly, now that many children are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they need to read more to break the boredom. They, therefore, need interesting books to read.”



The donation included baby books and culturally relevant books for kids at diverse reading levels.



On his part, Gabriel Odartey, the Executive Secretary of GCAO who received the books on behalf of the Homework Club thanked the Toronto Children’s Book Bank for their donation.



He promised the donors that the books will be made available to families in the community so that children in the community could read.





