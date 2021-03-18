Children keep nose masks in pockets after school - Report

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Kwahu West Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the District Health Directorate in the Eastern Region has been keen on education on Covid-19 protocols but it seems school children have not grasped the education.



Instead of wearing the nose mask in and outside classrooms, some pupils who had close from schools are usually seen without nose masks.



When Onua FM’s news team enquired why they were not with nose masks, they all brought it out of their pockets.



Most of the children were playing as usual after school while going home without their nose masks on while few who had their masks on were poorly worn on their chicks.



Some were wearing locally manufactured clothing nose masks while others were with disposable ones. Most of them were dirty due to the place they were playing at the time of our visit.



Some of the pupils who spoke to Onua News explained that they kept the nose mask in their pockets because they were uncomfortable.



The Kwahu West Municipal Health Director, Celestine Asante, when contacted explained that they are massively on COVID-19 education.



She said almost every other day, the Directorate visit markets to embark on educational campaigns on the virus to ensure its spread are curtailed.



Madam Asante advised that the citizens eat locally foods and eat more fruits, vegetables to be able to boost their immune system and stay healthy.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Yaw Owusu Addo, in an interview said in Twi that “the health directorate has been preaching the message o them to be safe but some people are recalcitrant”.



He said, “in one week, we arrested 150 people and the police told us their charged sheets got finished”.



Lawyer Owusu Addo assured that the Assembly will collaborate with the Health Directorate and the police to continue the education on the virus.



