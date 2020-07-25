Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: GNA

‘Children Believe’ to help overcome poverty and injustice

Canadian independent registered charity, Children Believe

Children Believe, formerly Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), says it will help create a future of hope for children, families, and communities by developing skills and resources to overcome poverty and injustice.



Being a Canadian independent registered charity, it works globally to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in and be heard.



It has been working worldwide for 60 years, and 24 years in Ghana, and brings together brave young dreamers, caring supporters and partners among others to help children access education.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a recorded video message played at a ceremony in Tamale to welcome Children Believe Ghana, expressed the hope that the name change would spur on the organisation to further bring even better opportunities to the vulnerable.



“All over the world, brand changes like yours provide opportunities for real change in the processes, thinking and repositioning of the organisation. I hope that this change will bring benefits to children, families and communities greater than you have achieved before.”



He spoke about the Promoting Maternal, Newborn, Infant and Child Sustainable Health Efforts (PROMISE) project implemented by the then CCFC, saying it had helped to reduce infant and maternal mortality in three districts of the Northern Region.



“I see this as linking directly with the great strides we are making in Ghana both in terms of access, quality of education and general quality of life,” Vice President Bawumia said in the footage, and commended the charity for complementing government’s efforts in alleviating poverty in rural areas.



Mr William Anin Dankwa, Team Leader of Children Believe Ghana, said: “We focus on breaking barriers preventing access to inclusive and quality education for all, especially girls and socially excluded children, by creating future of hope for them".



Recorded video messages of the Chief Executive and the West Africa Regional Director of the organisation were played during the ceremony where they pledged their commitment to serving the interests of children in the country.



Madam Margaret Gwada, the Chief of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Field Office in Tamale, said the name change was a sign of hope, commitment and better things ahead for the growth of children.



She recounted collaborations between UNICEF and the then CCFC and expressed commitment to continue to partner with Children Believe to better support children.



Some partner organisations including Markaz Al Bishara, Tuma Kavi Development, and the Ghana Education Service took turns to share perspectives on their contributions towards promoting the welfare of children.



Mr Donald Kanzoni, Public Relations Officer, Northern Regional Directorate of Education, expressed the hope that stakeholders would go the extra mile to improve learning outcomes of children in the Region.



Dr John Eleeza, the Regional Director of Health, who was also represented at the ceremony, commended the charity for making a great impact on nutrition, infant and maternal health, as well as contributing to the development of critical human resource in the health sector.



He expressed the hope for a continuous partnership with the charity to expand health services, especially to the vulnerable.

