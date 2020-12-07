General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Childish and bookish polls can’t win an election - NPP's Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has described prophecies and opinions suggesting the party is likely to win this year’s polls as childish and bookish.



According to him, the party is not putting much weight on any polls until Ghanaians go to the polls today Monday, December 7 and choose NPP over their main contender in the race, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Until that, I will say all the polls are childish and bookish. NPP is not buying any of the polls even if it is in our favour,” the outspoken Deputy General stated on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The private legal practitioner, therefore, stated that persons behind these recent opinion polls are living in cities and towns hence, they do not have all the facts from the electorates whom mostly live in villages and communities where there is no internet connectivity.



“Those researchers live in Accra and Kumasi but still can sit in their comfort zones claiming NDC and NPP are going to win. They should go to the villages where the majority of Ghanaians are living,” Lawyer Obiri Boahen challenged.



Opinion polls about the upcoming elections on December 7, 2020, suggest that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will win with a first-round victory.



According to the results sampled from a section of voters in the upcoming elections, Nana Akufo-Addo’s main contender, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will get 45.7% of total votes, with a 2% margin of error.



Nana Akufo-Addo will get 52.6% of the total votes, according to the polls conducted by Pollster, Ben Ephson.

