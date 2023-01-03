Child prostitution increases by 40% in Koforidua - MP laments

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Child prostitution menace in Koforidua has increased by 40% in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



Some of the girls are recruited into the illicit act by some adult pimps to exploit them for financial gains.



The girls aged between 12 and 19 years are mostly spotted around popular drinking spots, pubs, nightclubs, and around Legion Hall area in the evenings wearing seductive dresses soliciting sex for money.



The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Michael Okyere Baafi says he is disturbed about the development.



Speaking during the 31st Night Service at Methodist Church when he joined the Omanhene of New Juaben Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III to fellowship with the church, stated the notorious child prostitution menace had increased significantly in Koforidua.



“Child prostitution cases are on the rise in Koforidua by 40%. Children between ages of 12 upwards are engaging in prostitution. You must help us fight this canker. Some irresponsible adults have established brothels recruiting these young girls and sexually exploiting them,” the worried MP stated.



The MP called on parents to take advantage of various government interventions including Free Senior High School to let their children continue their education instead of engaging is prostitution.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Child Protection Committee (ECPC) is similarly worried about children of school-going age indulging in prostitution in Koforidua and its environs.



The Committee has, therefore, called on the district assemblies to enforce the by-laws on the protection of children.



Investigation conducted by Starr News Eastern Regional correspondent Kojo Ansah and published in June 2022 highlighted the increasing commercial sex activities involving minors in Koforidua.



Some sex trafficking cartels mostly Ghanaians and Nigerians were uncovered for trafficking young girls from Nigeria to Koforidua under the pretense of employing them in the hospitality industry but abducted and forced them into prostitution upon arrival.



The victims were confined in Bula spot and Little Ben brothels where they were sexually exploited by the traffickers.



Following the investigation, the New Juaben South Municipal Security Council raided the two brothels but the suspects and victims escaped.



Owners of the facilities were however left off the hook.



Two of the victims including a 20-year-old girl thrown out by the traffickers after being in impregnated and infected with HIV were repatriated to Nigeria by the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana and other international partners.