Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Child labour will be a thing of the past under LPG – Ablekuma West PC

The Liberal Party of Ghana has promised to eradicate child labour in the country. File photo

The Parliamentary Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the Ablekuma West Constituency, Esther Dickson, has said the issue of child labour will be resolved if her party wins the presidential elections on December 7.



She told Natalie Fort on the Women’s Take programme on 3FM that the party has good plans to tackle this particular menace.



She also noted that if Ghanaians vote for the LPG to form the next government, Ghanaians are going to enjoy free internet connectivity to their homes.



Ten billion jobs are also going to be created by the LPG government, she added.



“The presidential candidate, Kofi Akpaloo, is thinking how Ghanaians will benefit from the good policies of the party,” Ms Dickson said.



She added: “We are thinking of the unemployed people living around, the graduates that have completed school and there is no job for them. The party is going to create 10 billion jobs for the people.



“Free WIFI for all Ghanaians, making houses affordable for all Ghanaians. Child Labour will not be there when he comes to power.”

