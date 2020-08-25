Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Child Sanitation Ambassador outdoored

12-year-old, Neriah Tettey was crowned winner of the sanitation challenge

About 100 young people from across Ghana sent entries for the school sanitation solutions challenge.



They were tasked to provide practical solutions to Ghana's sanitation problems.



After months of heated debates and oral presentations, in a series of contests only four of them sailed through to the grand finale.



The final four contestants were then required to defend their essays before a live audience.



After an hour, the judges made their choice.



Joshua Desmenu and Sylvia Apolara both 12 years of age, came 2nd and 3rd respectively.



The sanitation challenge is a partnership between World Vision Ghana, Zoomlion Foundation, Kings Hall Media and GAMA.



Wash Technical Co-ordinator at World Vision Ghana, Yaw Attah Arhin believes children have a role to play in solving Ghana's sanitation crisis hence the need for this contest.



National Programmes Officer of Zoomlion Foundation, Thomas Narh Korley urged winners to be agents of change in their schools and communities.





