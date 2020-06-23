General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Chieftaincy title conferred on Lands Minister

The chiefs and elders of Tinga in the Bole District of the Savannah Region, Monday conferred the chieftaincy title "Shuwawura" meaning "Chief of Gold" on Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



This is in recognition of the Minister's role in bringing Community Mining Scheme to the area after 30 years of illegal mining activities, otherwise known as "galamsay".



In an address, the Minister encouraged stakeholders to obey the rules and regulations governing the Scheme to ensure the maximum benefit to the people.



The Community Mining Scheme is expected to provide direct employment to 1,700 small scale miners nationwide.



In 2019, the small scale mining sector provided 36 per cent of the total gold produced in Ghana.

