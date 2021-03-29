Chieftaincy Minister promises to solve chieftaincy issues in Western Region

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon Ebenezer Kojo Kum has promised to help solve chieftaincy disputes in the Western Region.



According to Hon Kojo Kum, he is aware of the ongoing Chieftaincy dispute being witnessed between Upper and Lower Dixcove that is gravely affecting the development of the Ahanta West constituency.



The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency in the Western Region made this revelations during a meeting with delegation from the Ahantaman Traditional Council.



“I thank President Akufo Addo for the trust repose in me and I believe he expects me to help solve the Chieftaincy disputes in my Region and I promise to do just that” he said.



A 10 Chiefs Ahanta Traditional Council have paid a courtesy call on the newly-sworn-in Chieftaincy and Religious Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum and also to congratulate their descendant for his elevation.



The first delegation used the occasion to appeal to the Minister to intervene in the Chieftaincy disputes in the area that is hindering progress.



The Chiefs also wanted to deliberate on pertinent issues with the first legislator of the traditional area to be appointed Minister of State under the Fourth Republic foster growth and development in the area.



Speaking on behalf of Ahantaman’s Paramount Chief, Otumfuo Badu Bonso, leader of the delegation, Nana Etsin Kofi II appealed to the Minister to utilise his new position to address the conflicts being recorded at Dixcove.



In his view, the ongoing dispute being witnessed between Upper and Lower Dixcove is gravely affecting the development of the Ahanta West constituency.



“Candidly speaking, we are very perturbed by the occurrences at Dixcove lately. Residents at Dixcove are our families, they are part of Ahantaman so we entreat you to take drastic measures to resolve the matter.



“You are our son and we promise to support you in whatever way we can to ensure that this matter is settled once and for all. You have exhibited your prowess before and we know you can do it again,” he stated.



The Paramount Queen mother of the Ahanta Traditional Area presented gift to the Chieftaincy Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum to express their delight in seeing their son occupying such position in the country.



Some of the Chiefs are Nana Kofi Nyankum IV- Divisional Chief of Pretsea and Adumhene of the Ahanta Traditional Area. Nana Kofi Armoo III- Divisional Chief of Egyambra and senior Gyasehene of the Ahanta Traditional Area. Nana Etsin Kofi II, Divisional Chief of Aboade.



Nana Egodzi Essoun III and Dwantoahene of the Ahanta Traditional Area, Nana Borzza IX, Divisional Chief of Akatakyi and manwerehene of The Ahanta Traditional Area.



Nana Aziaku IV, Tufuhene of the Ahanta Traditional Area and Divisional Chief of Agona Nkwanta and Justice A. Mensah- Registrar among others.



