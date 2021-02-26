General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chiefs will be key players in fighting illegal land sales - Minister-Designate

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has said that chiefs will be involved in every step of the developmental process of the community when he is given the nod.



Speaking at the Appointments Committee when he faced them during his vetting, he explained that, the only way to ensure full development is when the leaders of the community which the development will come to are involved in every aspect of drafting the development policy.



He bemoaned the rampant cases of land litigation which he says stalls development.



“The collaboration that I have to establish is with the national house of Chiefs to ensure that some of these harmful practices are dealt with the law makes provision for that so when given the nod I will pursue that,” he said



He further stated that “the issue about the special planning and chiefs as the agent of development their various traditional areas have indicated that they are already doing it the setback jas been that sometimes the chiefs will be in their various traditional areas and people will come in there to say that I have the concession to come do something but if right from the onset, these chiefs are involved in the entire planning process, I think these issues will be resolved so I think there is the need for closer collaboration and involvement at the initial stages of some of these developmental projects and I will pursue that when I am given the nod.”