Chiefs summoned by Berekum Traditional Council over Fulani herdsmen

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The President of Berekum Traditional Council, Dasebre Dr. Amankona Deiwuo II, has today, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, summoned a meeting with his sub-chiefs and stakeholders to discuss ways to cutb the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the Berekum Municipalities.



The chiefs whose lands the Fulani herdsmen are operating were called to answer why they gave out, the lands to the herdsmen.



Kotaahene, Osaberima Baah Brentu and Oforikromhene, Osaberima Ofori Mensah responded by claiming that the herdsmen invaded the lands without permission.



Dasebre Dr. Amankona Deiwuo called on the Fulani herdsmen to start building cattle ranches in the places the cattle are found and urged all other chiefs to desist from selling lands to the herdsmen.



On his part, the Sunyani District Forestry Manager, Mr. Francis Brobbey, added that the Forestry Commission is doing its best to protect the forests.



He admonished Nananom to help support their effort to stop the illegal entry of the Fulani herdsmen into the forests reserve in and around Berekum.



