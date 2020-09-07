Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Chiefs, people of Chirano applaud Zipline for efforts in healthcare provision

Agnes Attah Amofa, Physician Assistant at the health center attends to a patient

The chiefs and people of Chirano, in the newly created Western North Region, have lauded the efforts of Zipline in the remarkable improvement in healthcare delivery in their community.



The Physician Assistant at the only health center that serves residents of Chirano and its neighbouring communities, Agnes Attah Amofa, says the services of Zipline has drastically improved the healthcare delivery at their facility. “We have had several challenges at our facility, especially in the area of unavailability of certain medicines to treat patients. Our roads are not too good and this causes a lot of challenge if we need to refer patients to other health centers or hospitals for minor ailments that we could have well handled at our facility. With the support of Zipline, however, we have seen a significant improvement. They supply a number of emergency medications including anti-snake venom, adrenaline injection and different types of infusions. With this support, we hardly will refer patients to other health facilities simply on the ground of non-availability of medical products. I must say that we the staff are also now happy because we are able to depend on the prompt response of Zipline to put similes on our clients”.



On his part, the Abakomahene of Chirano traditional council, Nana Yaw Acheampong III, says the community has seen improvement in response to patient needs since he was informed about the support of Zipline. “I remember times past when the health facility had to continuously refer patients to far aware Bibiani hospital because we were told medicines were not available here at Chirano. But we hardly hear these referrals these days. Zipline has been of great help to the health center and the community as a whole”.



Zipline supplies medical products from the Sefwi Wiawso distribution center to Chirano Health center within 20 minutes; a journey that could take more than 1:30mins by road. This, and the prompt response rate has made Zipline the best choice in getting emergency medical commodities.



Zipline’s Systems Integration Lead, Naa Adorkor Yawson, assures that Zipline will continue to support health facilities within their operational areas to give off the best to their clients. “It is our mandate to ensure prompt and seamless medical supply to facilities we serve. So far it has been very impressive; many lives have been saved, health practitioners have had their morale boosted knowing that even in times of emergency, we are available to deliver to their doorstep”.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.