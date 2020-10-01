Regional News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Chiefs of Mepe condemn secessionist attacks on police stations

Some members of the group attacked police officers

Chiefs of the Mepe Traditional Area in the Volta Region have unreservedly condemned secessionist attacks on the Mepe and Aveyime Police Stations during last week’s uprising by the Homeland Study Group Foundation.



The chiefs in declaring their disapproval of the disturbances orchestrated by the members of the Western Togoland group through a letter addressed to the Volta Regional Minister and copied to the press, assured the security agencies of its unflinching support in dealing with the group, but cautioned them against violating the rights of the ordinary people.



“It should be noted that the people of Mepe disapprove of any secessionist movement and wish this unfortunate incident had never occurred,” the letter said.



“We also expect demonstration of a high degree of professionalism by security agencies in dealing with the situation in order not to violate the rights of the peace-loving citizens of Mepe and other Tongu states.”



The chiefs, as part of strategies towards a successful resolution of the disturbances, proposed a stakeholder meeting of the District Security Council, Traditional Authorities, Religious Leaders, District Assembly Members, Political Leaders, Representatives Of The Youth And Non-Governmental Organizations, “to dialogue and design holistic strategies to achieving a lasting solution to this menace.”



While the letter dissociates the Tongu Traditional Areas from the 1956 plebiscite in British Togoland where the majority, 58% voted for a union, the chiefs believe the activities of the group emanates from misinformation with respect to the plebiscite and called on the youth to be informed accordingly.



Please find the full statement below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.