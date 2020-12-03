Regional News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Chiefs of BONABOTO commend President for the adoption of Gurene language

The chiefs and people of BONABOTO area have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the swift and decisive action to adopt the Gurene language into the educational system of the country.



They also applauded the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the steps taken.



This was in statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday by chiefs, language experts, civil society and interest groups including; BONABOTO, Terabuuriyele, Gurene Language Development Association based in the BONABOTO area.



It said: “It will be recalled that on the 29th of May, 2020 the Paramount chiefs of the BONABOTO area appealed to the President to consider the Gurene language to be made examinable during their visit to the Jubilee House to confer with the President on developmental issues.



“Subsequently at a special meeting with the Upper East Region House of Chiefs on the 9th of October 2020 in Bolgatanga, the President announced to the House that he had considered the request and had directed the Minister of Education to ensure that the Gurene language was adopted as one of the approved Ghanaian languages for teaching and learning as well as for examination at the Basic and Secondary levels.”



The statement expressed gratitude to the President and the Minister for fulfilling the promise within a record time.



On his part, Dr Andrews Akolaa, the President of BONABOTO said: “It is indeed great news for BONABOTO and the people. We will forever remain grateful to President Akufo-Addo and Dr Opoku Prempeh for this kind gesture and commitment to the promise.



They will be remembered in the annals of the BONABOTO area as our partners for development” he said.

