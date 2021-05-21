Chiefs must support government to sanitize the mining sector - NHC President

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: GNA

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs (NHC), has appealed to Chiefs to support and rally behind the government to sanitize the mining sector by helping to eradicate illegal mining activities in the country.



They must support the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo’s agenda to ensure that there “is responsible mining to save the environment from further destruction.”



Ogyeahoho Ababio said this at a meeting with members of the NHC in Kumasi to deliberate on some pertinent issues and how they could support the government to fight illicit mining activities.



He said illegal mining activities, also known as ‘Galamsey’, was destroying the natural environment, and if not controlled will affect the lives of the younger and next generation.



He said about 80 per cent of the forest cover were destroyed and an amicable solution must be found to this problem to save the natural vegetation.



This, he said, would help to beautify the environment and protect wildlife.



Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, and also Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo, said the government was extremely grateful for the involvement of chiefs to bring sanity to the mining sector.



“Government needs their continuous cooperation to make this laudable agenda successful.



“Their support and cooperation as well as partnership to effectively manage the lands and natural resources of the country is paramount,” the Minister noted.



Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, was also at the meeting to formally introduce himself to the NHC.



He took the opportunity to appeal to the House to resolve chieftaincy disputes and issues confronting them.



He lauded the House for their readiness and willingness to cooperate with them to ensure that the fight against illegal mining was successful.