Chiefs must support Akufo-Addo to end galamsey, we are losing revenue - Finance and Tax expert

Finance and Tax expert, Eric Oduro has charged traditional leaders and chiefs to expose any politician or individuals engaging in illegal mining in the country.



The call comes days after President Akufo-Addo met with the National House of Chiefs and other stakeholders at Manhyia in the Ashanti region to discuss ways of ending the menace.



Illegal mining popularly referred to as Galamsey has over the years destroyed land and water bodies in Ghana, which has adversely affected the living standards of people in such areas.



Speaking on the 'Delivering On Our Promises' political show on Homebase TV, Mr. Eric Oduro told Ohene Amoako (The Flagbearer) that the decision by the President to meet the traditional leaders was a step in the right direction as government cannot fight the canker without their support.



He emphasised that Ghana has lost a lot of revenue due to the activities of illegal miners as they do not pay any tax to the government as that legal regulated mining companies.



He was, however, of the view the meeting would go a long way for government, traditional leaders as well as other relevant stakeholders to devise strategies that can help spearhead the fight against illegal mining.



"We must sit down and reflect on the benefits of mining to the country for the past 100 years and I think that would inform us of the need to support the President and government as well to end the menace," he added.



On the IMF bailout negotiations currently ongoing, Mr. Eric Oduro also supported the content that the COVID-19 outbreak and the Russia-Ukraine war have accounted for the current global economic crises of which Ghana is no exception.



He, therefore, cautioned Ghanaian businesses to desist from unrealistic and politically motivated price hikes of goods and services as that also account for the high cost of living in Ghana.



He commended the Bank of Ghana for the many policies laid down to put the economy on track despite the global economic challenges.



He said, "It is time to talk to our market women and businesses not to increase prices anyhow because that also affect the economic standing of our country".



Meanwhile, the Host of the program, Ohene Amoako denied reports that President Akufo-Addo was booed at the just-ended Global Citizens Festival held at the Black Star square but rather indicated the President was hailed by the many participants.