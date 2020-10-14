General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Chiefs must not sell their conscience to politicians – Novihoho Afaglo advises

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Sustgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has cautioned chiefs and traditional leaders in the country not to politicise the traditional institutions and positions they occupy.



According to Mr Novihoho Afaglo, many chiefs in the country are selling their authority to politicians meanwhile, their positions should be non- partisan.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government's effort of trying to use the chiefs was not the best option.



He said the moment chiefs declare support for a particular political party, their positions are compromised and creates enmity for other parties.

"The moments the table turns, that particular chief becomes a target for the other parties," he stated.



Mr Afaglo said after these parties leave power the next government will ignore the people in the said district or town based on their support to the sitting government.



He indicated that their positions affect the entire community, town or region which in the normal sense does not represent the entirety of the people.



He revealed that the individual decision of a chief based on his own benefit does not guarantee the direction of vote from the people.



Mr Afaglo said this phenomenon cuts across all political parties be it the New Patriotic Party or the National Democratic Congress.



"It is, therefore, my humble plea to our chiefs to stay away from politics to enable them continue to enjoy their traditional authority."

