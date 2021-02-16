Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

Chiefs in Akatsi South sensitised on customary on the importance of land secretariat

a cross-section of the Chiefs at the program

Mr Clarence Bosompim Coleman, Director of Research and Statistics at the office of the Administrator of Stool Lands, has underscored the need for the establishment of Customary Land Secretariat (CLS) in every traditional area.



He said the move would help traditional authorities keep records of land transactions within their traditional areas.



Mr Bosompim, also, a Deputy Chief Stool Lands Officer, made the call during a day's sensitisation workshop for Chiefs from the Avenor Traditional Area and members from the Avenor Traditional Council at the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly-Hall.



The workshop was aimed at assisting the Traditional Council in the establishment of the Customary Land Secretariat (CLS) within the Avenor enclave.



He said there was the need for traditional authorities to manage their lands efficiently, harmonise land transactions, induce transparency, hence the establishment of the CLS.



He further said the Land Administration Project (LAP) sought to strengthen customary land management by establishing the CLSs for recognised and organised land-owning communities to promote good local governance.



The office of Stool Lands, he said, has been in existence since 1996 to examine land documentation and disputes resolution mechanisms in land governance.



Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, member of, National House of Chiefs, who doubles as Paramount Chief and President of Avenor Traditional Council under whose leadership the meeting was held said, the engagement was an important one for the traditional area for addressing issues concerning land transactions by chiefs.



A five-member committee from the traditional area had been formed to spearhead the establishment of the CLS in the area.



They are, Togbui Tali lll, convener and chief of AGbedrafor, Togbe Dokloh Akumsah VI, chief of Avenorpedo Adume, Togbe Agbakpe IV of Wute, Togbe Awlegede lll, chief of Tetemale and Mama Akpoba ll, Queen mother of Agormer.



Mr Evans Agbenyegah, Senior Stool Lands Officer who participated in the event disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the Volta region has only two CLS, which are located in Sogakope-Fevie and Vane in the Avatime Traditional Area.



In his address, Togbe Dorglo said Chiefs must unite and allow gender equality to come to play in their activities.



He touched on the need for Chiefs to help educate members of the various communities and the need to comply with the safety protocols of the raging Coronavirus disease.



Togbe Korbadzi lll, the 'Dufia' of Gefia in an interaction with the GNA said the workshop was a good one since "issues bordering our land boundaries could easily be addressed."



All chiefs from Avenor participated in the programme.