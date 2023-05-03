Chiefs can write a better report about galamsey menace in Ghana - Esiama Chief

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, the Divisional Chief of Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has added his voice to Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s galamsey report that is circulating on various media platforms.



Speaking in a recent interview on Adom TV’s Ddwaso Nsem, indicated that, the things in Frimpong Boateng’s report are wholly true because it is not a hidden secret that, people are engaging in illegal mining in the country.



“I heard Frimpong Boateng’s report and I’ve gotten the document to see what is in it. For me, I wasn’t surprised of the things in the report



"I believe that every average Ghanaian knows about this thing (Galamsey menace). We don’t need a professor to tell us about illegal mining in Ghana



“Even if you go to our marketplaces, anybody you will engage to bring out this report will be able to do it. Every rationale Ghanaian can write this report. Because it is not a hidden secret, it’s an open one that everyone can see", he said.



A 37-page leaked report on galamsey authored by Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who once chaired the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining while he was the minister of environment, science, technology and innovation, named some top government officials, including people at the presidency, for supporting and engaging in galamsey.



A statement from the presidency dismissed the report in its form and substance, and further described it as “unfounded and hearsay.”



According to Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, the various chiefs (Nananom) in the country are aware of the various illegalities in the country since it is being done on their lands.



He stated: “If you contact Nananom, we can write this report for you. We can even give you a better report on galamsey menace. Nananom will bring out the best report about the current state of illegal mining



“If government is interested, it should contact each of the National House of Chiefs to write a report about the menace, and I can tell you that, a lot of things will pop up"



"Nananom are aware of the illegality because all activities are being done on their lands so they can give a vivid report of whatever is happening there than someone outside.” The Esiama Chief disclosed on the show".



He went on to say that, the government has not actively involved the chiefs in the fight against galamsey. However, if they are fully involved and thus provide them with the necessary backing, the menace could be solved.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to establish a community mining in Ellembelle District to create jobs to the youth in the area.



He also commended the Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh for teaming up to combat galamsey activities in the District.