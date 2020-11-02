General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Chiefs can do politics – Hajia Alima Mahama

Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local government and Rural Development

The Minister of Local government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama says Chiefs can do politics by telling the truth especially about political parties that invested in development in their traditional areas.



She said that would be called loyalty but not politics. The Minister who is seeking another term for the Gambaga—Nalerigu Constituency said this at the climax of this year’s Damba Festival Celebration of the Mamprugu Kingdom at Nalerigu in the North East region last Wednesday covered by MyNewsGh.com



The celebration was on the theme “Enhancing the Mamprugu Cultural Heritage for peace and development”.



“My fathers gathered here, when you go back don’t say Chiefs don’t do politics. This year, you are coming out because of Mamprugu. We don’t want Mamprugu to be disgraced. So when you go home don’t say Chiefs don’t do politics. This year’s politics is about truth. You have to take the path of loyalty and tell the good side of the party so we win all the six seats in the North East Region.



I have been saying it each time, Mamprusis are not strangers to the elephant. When you came to the palace didn’t you see the statue of an elephant at the forecourt? So, the elephant is for us. Mamprusis are for the elephant.



So I am pleading on you all my fathers gathered here to do your best—for the seat this constituency which your hands are on it that you will give it to your favourite daughter”

