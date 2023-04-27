Chiefs beseech gods to find killer of pregnant girl at Assin Nseini

Regional News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chiefs and Elders of Assin Nseni in the Central Region led by Nana Adjei Okupa have rained curses on the killer(s) of a 15-year-old pregnant student and asked the gods of the land to expose the culprits not beyond August this year.



The Chief on Tuesday, April 15, 2023, led the leaders of the community to the riverside to pour libation and beseech the river deity, “Asuo Sika” to avenge the death of the young girl and deal ruthlessly with anyone who has a hand in the murder.



On Wednesday, 8th March 2023, the deceased Adwoa Attaa (Kakra) who was 3 months pregnant got missing at Assin Nseni.



Upon searching for Adwoa Attaa’s whereabouts, she was found dead with her head cut off in a bush and the head placed near the body.



According to Chief, he’s confident that the river god will surely expose the killer as it has done before hence their decision to consult it.



He said while they resort to the spiritual realm to find the killers, the Police Service should also conduct thorough investigation to arrest any suspect.