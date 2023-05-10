Chiefs angry over attempt to free NPP organiser, others arrested for stealing train steel tracks

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Chiefs of Akyem Aperade in the Achiase district of the Eastern region led by Obrempong Owusu Twum Berima Tiabofreh are angry over attempt to free four suspects arrested for allegedly stealing railroad steel tracks on the defunct railway line through the community.



The suspects Baffour Awuah, an Achiase NPP constituency organiser, Kingsley Saako ,an Assembly member for Akyem Aperade, Nana Kwakye, Odikro, and John Kingsford Amissah, an Amankrado of Aggreykrom were arrested by Police CID from Accra after a tip off by the chiefs that the have been removing the train steel tracks and selling them as scraps.



After their arrest, the suspects were handed over to Oda Police Command however granted bail same day.



The chiefs alleged, some powerful political hands are interfering in the investigation in an attempt to stop criminal prosecution of the suspects.



Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, the Nifahene of Akyem Aperade, Nana Konadu Asamoah expressed their displeasure stating any attempt to stop prosecution of the suspects will be bad precedent.



“MP Kofi Marfo wants to interfere in the investigation to block prosecution but we Nananom in this community will not allow it . When Baffuor Awuah was arrested he(MP) went there at night to grant him bail around 10:pm to midnight claiming he wasn’t part but he is part,they(police) have taken money . They took Ghc10,000 but for Baffuor Awuah’s case we don’t know how much they took.The railway tracks are for the state we can make it politics .Kofi Marfo the MP cannot make this politics because of votes .If the local police fail to prosecute them I will inform the president and the Eastern Regional Minister must also becareful not interfere” the angry chief stated.



Nana Esi Akoa and Nana Otibu Krah both sub-chiefs at Akyem Aperede called on the police to ensure that the law takes it course without fear or favour.



“We went to where they have removed the rail steel tracks at Aggreykrom with the CID ,we were shocked they have stolen all the tracks I was even shocked. Quickly we got some names such as Elder Kwakye so we proceeded to a funeral ground where he was attending funeral and arrested him.When we got here we also arrested Baffuor Awuah.They must ensure that the law works “.



Railroad steel tracks spanning several kilometres across the country continue to been stolen.



Deputy minister for Railway Development, Kwaku Asante-Boateng said in 2021 that "it is a well-orchestrated business by some unscrupulous individuals to sabotage the efforts of the government to revamp the sector.”



He said the menace is more disturbing in Konongo, Ejisu, Juaso, Obuasi, Adum, Asawase, Kaase, Akrokeri, amongst other areas in the Ashanti region.



The ministry estimates that it costs the nation about five million dollars to construct one kilometre stretch of railway line.



Online stores sell scrap railway tracks primarily R50-65 metal in good condition between $300-750 per ton.



Many online scrap sellers also offer their prices on their sites to get an idea of the price range.



Old railroad tracks can be reused to build new trains, highways, bridges and for concrete rebar.