Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

Chiefs and people of Bomaa grateful to Tano North MP

Mrs Freda Prempeh cut the sod for work to begin on the pavement of the Bomaa Lorry station

The Chiefs and people of Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality have expressed appreciation to Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, for her commitment to facilitate the development of the area, and the municipality.



They have also commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving the MP another opportunity to serve in his government, and they were optimistic that the MP would work hard, bring the development of the area to the next level, and make the government very popular in the eyes of the people.



Kyeame Tuwmasi Aben, the Ankobeahene of Bomaa gave the commendation when she joined Mrs Prempeh, a Minister of State-designate for Works and Housing to inspect works on some on-going projects in the area.



They included Bomaa-Tepa road, Bomaa-Dwenase-Atonsu-Maabang road, Bomaa-Ahyiayem-Yamfo road, Bomaa durbar grounds, Bomaa-Asukese durbar grounds, and a three-unit classroom block at Bomaa-Nkurakai.



Other on-going projects, being funded by the MP include a 30-bed capacity ward at Bomaa hospital, a mechanised borehole at the hospital, and another three-unit classroom block at the Bomaa Methodist School.



Mrs. Prempeh also cut the sod for work to begin on the pavement of the Bomaa Lorry station, estimated to cost her GH¢200,000.00.



The chiefs and people of the town could not hide their joy for the construction of the project, which would help control dust and mud during dry and rainy seasons.



Kyeame Aben indicated the people of Bomaa would forever be grateful to the MP and President Akufo-Addo for the pavement of the lorry station and other development projects brought to the area.



On her part, Mrs Prempeh thanked the people for their support and assured that she would do everything possible to ensure that the Tano North constituency equally benefited from the national cake.



She emphasised the importance for the people to cooperate with contractors working on the projects, and also take interest in monitoring them to execute excellent work.



Mrs Prempeh called on the contractor to speed up and ensure that the projects were completed as scheduled to raise the standard of living of the people.