Chief slams Old Tafo MP

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Daily Mail

MP for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region incurred the wrath of Tafohene, Nana Agyen-Frimpong Ababio when he failed to honour an invitation to the commissioning of an AstroTurf.



The traditional ruler said the absence of Vincent Ekow Assafuah doesn’t speak well of him and for the development of the area.



“Does he want the development of the area? Therefore, I want everyone to know what is going on. They are not seeking the development of the area, but their parochial interest”, Nana Ababio disclosed.



It appears Mr Assafuah’s absence from the function may be linked to the refusal of Tafohene to endorse his candidate as a new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



“I will say it as it is, I will not conceal it. The MP brought someone and told me that he can’t work with the MCE. Pipim also came to me as well and told me to give him the thing. So, do they want the progress of their party?” he quizzed.



He says once the party executives have endorsed the municipal chief executive, he cannot endorse anyone.



“If the MP wants to fulfil his promises to some people when he was contesting for the seat, he should not bring it to Tafo. I don’t hate him. I want everything he does to continue, but for somebody to be removed and replaced with another, I am not looking for such here.”



Tafohene advises the Member of Parliament and others who had approached him to think about the development of the area.



Nana Agyen-Frimpong Ababio says he would not let politics to tarnish the good image of the area, because his primary objective is to see continues development.



Nana Tafohene also reacts to allegations of misappropriation of MP’s common fund leveled against the MCE Frank Obeng Owusu, saying such accusations should be backed by verifiable evidence and not for selfish interests.



“If they are not able to bring anything good for us, I will not sit down and allow them to destroy my community,” Tafohene stated.



Nana Agyen-Frimpong indicates he would not hesitate to sanction anyone who interferes with positive development in his jurisdiction.



“Any punishment that they deserve, we will sanction them. We are seeking development of the area.”



He appeals to the President to allow MCE to continue with the good work he has started.



