Chief, queen mother arrested for allegedly stealing parts of railway lines

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief of Twifo Anyinasi, a suburb of the Central Region, Nana Brago III and his queen have reportedly been arrested for allegedly stealing parts of a railway line that runs through their community.



According to UTV, the arrest comes after the chief, the queen mother and at least three other people were caught cutting the rails of the railway lines to be able to transport them.



The two royals and 3 of their accomplices, who were arrested, were arraigned before the Assin Fosu Magistrate Court on Monday, March 20, 2023.



According to the report, the chief and the queen mother told the court that they had permits from the Railway Authority to sell the rails they were caught cutting.



They, however, failed to present the said permit they had to the court.



The presiding judge for the case, His Worship Abdul Majid Iddrissu, after hearing the plea of the royals, granted the accused persons bail to the sum of GH¢50, 000 with two sureties each.



UTV also stated that information it has gathered indicates that parts of the railway lines that run through the community have been sold to individuals.



Watch the news report in the video below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/WA