Chief priest of Opoku Ware Hall allegedly burns to death

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a shocking turn of events, the Chief Priest of Opoku Ware Hall at the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development has reportedly lost his life in a devastating fire.



The Chief Priest sustained severe burns and tragically passed away during treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The chief priest whose name is yet to be known and some other students in the university could be seen in a ceremony that appeared to be a night jam.



He could be seen surrounded by the students as he walked through a fire that was at the centre.



In his attempt to walk through the fire, his apparel caught fire and that set him ablaze.



The chief priest then began running around and the fire engulfed him entirely.



