Chief priest allegedly killed by wife

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Chief Priest of Mpasaso No2 in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti region has allegedly been murdered by his wife.



The incident occurred during a misunderstanding between the couple.



The suspect whose name was only given as Sallah, according to the Assembly Member for the area, Charles K. Asare who spoke to Class News' regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, hit the head of the deceased with a club.



Okatakyie Sarkodie was rushed to the Mpasaso Health Centre and was later referred to the Mankranso Hospital where he died.



The body has been deposited at the Mankranso Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The suspect is currently on the run.



The Mankranso District Police Command has commenced investigations into the incident.