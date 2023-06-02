Chief, pastor held over murder of student nurse in Mankessim face new charges

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: GNA

A Chief and a self-acclaimed pastor who confessed to killing and burying a 25-year-old student nurse at Mankessim in the Central Region last year, have confessed to killing another lady.



Georgina Asor Botchway, the student nurse was gruesomely murdered and buried by the two in a room at Mankessim. The body was however exhumed by the police following investigations.



Appearing before the Kaneshie District Court in Accra, Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah, aka Nana Clark, the traditional ruler, and Michael Amponsah Darko aka Nana One, the pastor, have been remanded into lawful custody.



Nana Clark and Darko have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and murder of one Gloria Yeboah.



The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye did not take their pleas.



The accused persons are expected to reappear on June 15.



Meanwhile the police are conducting further investigations into the matter.



The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Margaret Ofori Boadi said Nana Clark, the first accused person resides at Essikafoammatem in Mankessim, Central Region.



The prosecution said Darko, the second accused person resides in Buokrom, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



It said the accused persons are friends.



The prosecution told the Court that in 2022, Darko met the deceased, who was then working at Amegashie Herbal Clinic in Breman-Kumasi and they became friends.



During their acquaintance, Darko promised to send the deceased abroad.



It said on June 16, 2022, Darko informed the deceased that he had secured a visa for her to go to Holland and asked her to meet him in Accra to embark on the trip.



The prosecution said on June 18, 2022, at about 1023 hours, the deceased met Darko at Achimota in Accra with the intent of travelling abroad.



Darko instead took the deceased to Yamoransa in the Central Region on the same day on the pretext of introducing her to his uncle, Nana Clark.



The prosecution said Darko assured the victim that they would return to Accra on the same day so she could embark on her trip abroad.



It said on June 19, 2022, the Asebu Police in the Central Region received a report from Godslove Benson, the Assembly member for Batanyaa Electoral Area to the effect that the



the dead body of a female adult had been found on the outskirts of Batanyaa along the Batanyaa -Assin-Fosu Highway.



The prosecution said the Police visited the scene, examined the body, and found visible marks of violence on the cheek and neck of the deceased.



It said the body was removed from the scene and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.



On September 19, 2022, the accused persons were arrested for their involvement in the murder of Georgina Asor Botchway.



The prosecution said during interrogation, the accused persons who admitted the offence, also indicated that they murdered the deceased, Gloria Yeboah on June 18, 2022, at Batanyaa and dumped her body along the Batanyaa-Assin-Fosu main road.



It said the accused persons led the Police to the crime scene and identified the location where they murdered and dumped Gloria.



The location where they dumped Gloria confirmed the exact place the body of the deceased was found.



The prosecution said during a search of Darko’s house in Kumasi, a passport-size picture of Gloria was found in his room, which he identified as the deceased.



It said Gloria’s sister also identified the deceased picture to the police.



The prosecution said on October 5, 2022, an autopsy was conducted by a pathologist.



The pathologist gave the interim cause of death as “Sharp Force” (Stab Wounds).