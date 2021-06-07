Chief orders exhumation of body

Regional News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief of Armaakrom, Barimah Nii Amarkwafio, has ordered his guards to exhume the body that was buried at the cemetery in his jurisdiction.



The traditional ruler ordered the exhumation of the body because he claimed the family that buried the person do not belong to the three communities supposed to bury their deceased ones at the cemetery.



The said cemetery belongs to Armaakrom, Kofi Kukrom and Attorkrom, but the said dead person is from Asuogya, hence the reason why I ordered the exhumation the Chief told Rainbow Radio’s, Prince Collins Bening.



The Chief had earlier instructed the Asafoatse to inform the bereaved family not to bury the person at the cemetery, but the Asafoate was nearly assaulted by the people.



And so, the Chief waited for them to bury the person and later instructed his guards to go and exhume the body, Bening added.



According to the Chief, he expected the family to have informed him before burying their departed family member.



The Police have since begun a probe into the matter.



The family has also reburied Yaa Saakwa at a different cemetery.